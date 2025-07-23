Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 943,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 102,043 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 305,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 41,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

