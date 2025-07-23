HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 293.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

