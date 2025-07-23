Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $51.57 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,974 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $51,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 19.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.1% in the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.9%

OVV opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

