Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 1,142 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $153,738.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,148 shares in the company, valued at $757,061.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

