Ignite Planners LLC Has $752,000 Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.3%

GE stock opened at $259.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

