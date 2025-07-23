Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 576.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,569 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $116.14. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

