Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 119 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,527,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,619,000 after buying an additional 994,639 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,391,000 after buying an additional 736,780 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $175.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.24. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

