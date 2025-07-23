Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249,251 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $43,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,934 shares of company stock worth $1,187,826. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

