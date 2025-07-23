JPL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

