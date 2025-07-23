Head-To-Head Contrast: Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) and Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) and Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Xinyi Glass has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apogee Enterprises has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xinyi Glass and Apogee Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xinyi Glass $2.86 billion 1.51 $431.77 million N/A N/A Apogee Enterprises $1.36 billion 0.67 $85.05 million $2.34 18.12

Xinyi Glass has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Xinyi Glass and Apogee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A Apogee Enterprises 3.73% 17.79% 8.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Apogee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Apogee Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xinyi Glass and Apogee Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xinyi Glass 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apogee Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apogee Enterprises has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than Xinyi Glass.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats Xinyi Glass on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass. In addition, the company offers logistic and related services; supply chain services; operates a wind farm for electricity generation; and manufactures automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass related industries, as well as holds properties and car parks. The company serves automobile glass manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; automobile repair; motor vehicle manufacturing; curtain wall engineering and installing; architectural and furniture glass manufacturing; electronic and household appliances manufacturing; and float glass wholesale and distribution companies. It sells its products in approximately 140 countries and territories, including the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, finishes, and installs custom glass and aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the non-residential construction sectors. The Architectural Glass segment provides a range of high-performance glass products for use in windows, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures high-performance glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets. The company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office buildings, hotels, and retail centers; institutional buildings comprising education facilities, health care facilities, and government buildings; transportation facilities, such as airports and transit terminals, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and glazing subcontractors and general contractors; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, as well as independent distributors to museums, galleries, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

