Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for approximately 1.9% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after purchasing an additional 907,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,277,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,465,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,126,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Ares Management stock opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,640,827.88. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

