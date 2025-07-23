JPL Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JPL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after acquiring an additional 171,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,355 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1%

EMR stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $145.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.