Comparing FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) & G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and G6 Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -15.31% -44.33% -13.12% G6 Materials N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

FingerMotion has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G6 Materials has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and G6 Materials”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $35.69 million 2.60 -$5.11 million ($0.10) -15.60 G6 Materials $1.55 million 0.00 -$2.72 million ($0.10) N/A

G6 Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G6 Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

G6 Materials beats FingerMotion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About G6 Materials

(Get Free Report)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications. The company also provides a suite of graphene products through its e-commerce platform. It serves various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, marine, medical prosthetics, and various branches of the military. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.