Auto Owners Insurance Co Cuts Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Auto Owners Insurance Co decreased its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in 3M by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $101.77 and a 1-year high of $164.15.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

