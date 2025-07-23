Better Home & Finance (BETR) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Better Home & Finance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance -172.87% -1,105.80% -19.20% Better Home & Finance Competitors -5.93% -85.16% -0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Home & Finance and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $108.49 million -$206.29 million -1.08 Better Home & Finance Competitors $18.18 billion $1.82 billion -69.57

Risk & Volatility

Better Home & Finance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. Better Home & Finance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Home & Finance’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Home & Finance rivals beat Better Home & Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

