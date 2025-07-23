Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,453,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

