JPL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Waters by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in Waters by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $287.65 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $279.62 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average of $360.79.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.94.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

