Auto Owners Insurance Co Has $364,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Auto Owners Insurance Co reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 244.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 399.4% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 59,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,686 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 708,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

