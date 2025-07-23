Auto Owners Insurance Co Sells 40,967 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Auto Owners Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,967 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned 0.31% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $376.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.80. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

