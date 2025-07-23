Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $59,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of IWX opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

