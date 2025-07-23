J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 804 ($10.87) and last traded at GBX 804 ($10.87), with a volume of 43319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.54).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 450 ($6.08) to GBX 490 ($6.62) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JDW
J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 1.9%
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- What is a support level?
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.