J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 804 ($10.87) and last traded at GBX 804 ($10.87), with a volume of 43319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.54).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 450 ($6.08) to GBX 490 ($6.62) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £932.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 747.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 654.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35.

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

