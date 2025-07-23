Auto Owners Insurance Co Acquires 296,080 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3,777.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,080 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.9% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 125.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $196.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.99. The firm has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

