Analysts Offer Predictions for Schlumberger Q3 Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

