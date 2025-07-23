Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $788,000 Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 452.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,194,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.