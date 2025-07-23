Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 13,101 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 152.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,062.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 262,702 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWP stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $45.33.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

