Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 94,287 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $36,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 141,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, North Forty Two & Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 69,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

