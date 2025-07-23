Mount Lucas Management LP Has $760,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 272,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

About SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

