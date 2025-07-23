Roundview Capital LLC Buys 4,035 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after purchasing an additional 236,239 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,759,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.