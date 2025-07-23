Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $917,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECH. Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 689,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 143,942 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ECH opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $613.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $33.26.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

