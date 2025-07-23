Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 0.7% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,325,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,999,000 after purchasing an additional 337,245 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,837,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,281,000 after buying an additional 397,857 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 167,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

