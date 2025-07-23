Roundview Capital LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,534,000 after buying an additional 9,528,765 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,924,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,226,000 after buying an additional 7,571,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,136,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,143,000 after buying an additional 7,297,066 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

