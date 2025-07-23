Mount Lucas Management LP Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,689 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,722,000 after acquiring an additional 435,243 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.