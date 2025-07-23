Mount Lucas Management LP Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 210.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 15.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,256,670 shares of company stock valued at $288,999,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Arete Research raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.12.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

TMUS opened at $233.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

