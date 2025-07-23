Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management makes up 1.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

