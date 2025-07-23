Critical Comparison: Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

GoHealth has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manulife Financial has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth 0.23% -7.10% -1.92% Manulife Financial 9.58% 15.84% 0.75%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Manulife Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GoHealth and Manulife Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

GoHealth presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.50%. Manulife Financial has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.39%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Manulife Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Manulife Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $798.89 million 0.18 -$2.93 million ($1.20) -5.01 Manulife Financial $38.90 billion 1.35 $4.11 billion $1.91 16.13

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manulife Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats GoHealth on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.