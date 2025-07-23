Analyzing Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) & Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) and Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and Searchlight Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$7.75 million ($0.20) -4.50 Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westwater Resources and Searchlight Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Westwater Resources currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.44%. Given Westwater Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Westwater Resources is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Searchlight Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -5.89% -5.50% Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23%

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Searchlight Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

