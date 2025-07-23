Head-To-Head Comparison: CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) and GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Profitability

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and GRAVITY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CreditRiskMonitor.com 8.59% 16.11% 6.80% GRAVITY 19.17% 18.07% 15.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and GRAVITY”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.30 $1.67 million $0.15 16.00 GRAVITY $350.59 million 1.26 $59.44 million $8.24 7.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GRAVITY has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.com. GRAVITY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CreditRiskMonitor.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.9% of GRAVITY shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of CreditRiskMonitor.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRAVITY has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GRAVITY beats CreditRiskMonitor.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

About GRAVITY

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; Pigromance for Steam, Stove, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S; ALTF4 11 for Steam and Stove; Wetory for Steam, Stove, Nintedo Switch; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Haunted House and Pororo: The Little Penguin, and Kongsuni; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications; PC games, including Puzzle Platformer, ALTF42, Ragnarok ZERO, KAMiBAKO-Mythology of Cube, Psychodemic, and FINAL KNIGHT; social network games and mobile games, such as Ragnarok V: Returns, Ragnarok: The Lost Memories and Ragnrok Begins in-house; and web-browser-based games, such as Ragnarok Prequel and Ragnarok Prequel II. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

