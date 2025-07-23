Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,983 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $563.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $565.64 and a 200-day moving average of $561.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.