Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $15.83 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 72,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 65,334 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.