PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,820,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,490,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $357.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.92.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

