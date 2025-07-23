Wealth Alliance LLC Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after acquiring an additional 752,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

