Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $506.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

