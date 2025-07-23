Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 181,105 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 672.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,105 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $55,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total value of $64,071,653.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,681,287.93. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,461,006.13. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.43.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

