Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 3.3%

AMGN opened at $305.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.77.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

