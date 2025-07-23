PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.