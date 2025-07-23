Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.55), with a volume of 4868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.74. The stock has a market cap of £27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Beximco Pharma is a leading manufacturer and exporter of medicines based in Bangladesh. Incorporated in 1976, the Company started its operation by importing products from Bayer, Germany and Upjohn, USA and selling them in the local market. In 1980, Beximco Pharma began manufacturing of these products under licensing arrangement and in 1983 launched its own formulation brands.

