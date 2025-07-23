Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,534,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,242,000 after buying an additional 146,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 72,701 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Carnival in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of CCL opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

