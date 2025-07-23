Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 4,719 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Assurant by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.63 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.90.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

