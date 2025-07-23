Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 842 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 834.29 ($11.28), with a volume of 3106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834 ($11.27).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 774.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £714.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital.

