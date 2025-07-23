Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 842 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 834.29 ($11.28), with a volume of 3106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834 ($11.27).
Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 774.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £714.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64.
About Fidelity Emerging Markets
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Emerging Markets
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.