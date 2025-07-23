Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 634 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $185.25.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $144,761.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,322.72. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,309.92. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.41.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

