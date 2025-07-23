Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 634 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
THC stock opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $185.25.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $144,761.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,322.72. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,309.92. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.41.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Meta’s AI Titan Clusters Are a Game-Changer for Broadcom
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 Major Stocks Raise 2025 Guidance, Analyst Targets Rise
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock May Bounce Back
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.